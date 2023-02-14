Shekhar Kapur's 'What's Love Got to Do with It' to hit Indian theatres in March

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's latest movie What's Love Got to Do with It will be released in theatres countrywide on March 3, PVR Pictures announced Tuesday.

The British romantic comedy, which delves into how different cultures look at love and marriage, features Lily James and Shazad Latif in lead roles.

The film's ensemble cast also include Shabana Azmi and Emma Thompson, as well as music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in a guest appearance.

What's Love Got to Do with It is about Zoe, a modern British woman living in the messy world of 'right swipes' and 'online dating'. Having constantly tried and failed to find 'Mr. Right', Zoe is intrigued when her childhood buddy Kazim decides to tie the knot in traditional 'desi' arranged marriage style.

As Zoe decides to film her friend's journey of turning a stranger into his soul mate, a hilarious adventure ensues.

"Making What's Love Got to Do with It? and directing such creative talent has been a personal joy. It's been an incredible journey and now it's over to you to join us in our tears, our laughter and our search for love," Kapur, known for award-winning Hollywood titles such as Elizabeth, The Four Feathers, and Elizabeth: The Golden Age, said in a statement.

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's latest movie What's Love Got to Do with It will be released in theatres countrywide on March 3, PVR Pictures announced Tuesday. The British romantic comedy, which delves into how different cultures look at love and marriage, features Lily James and Shazad Latif in lead roles. The film's ensemble cast also include Shabana Azmi and Emma Thompson, as well as music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in a guest appearance. What's Love Got to Do with It is about Zoe, a modern British woman living in the messy world of 'right swipes' and 'online dating'. Having constantly tried and failed to find 'Mr. Right', Zoe is intrigued when her childhood buddy Kazim decides to tie the knot in traditional 'desi' arranged marriage style. As Zoe decides to film her friend's journey of turning a stranger into his soul mate, a hilarious adventure ensues. "Making What's Love Got to Do with It? and directing such creative talent has been a personal joy. It's been an incredible journey and now it's over to you to join us in our tears, our laughter and our search for love," Kapur, known for award-winning Hollywood titles such as Elizabeth, The Four Feathers, and Elizabeth: The Golden Age, said in a statement.