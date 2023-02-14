Home Entertainment English

Shekhar Kapur's 'What's Love Got to Do with It' to hit Indian theatres in March

'What's Love Got to Do with It' is about Zoe, a modern British woman living in the messy world of 'right swipes' and 'online dating'.

Published: 14th February 2023 09:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2023 09:00 PM   |  A+A-

'What's Love Got to Do with It'.

'What's Love Got to Do with It'.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's latest movie What's Love Got to Do with It will be released in theatres countrywide on March 3, PVR Pictures announced Tuesday.

The British romantic comedy, which delves into how different cultures look at love and marriage, features Lily James and Shazad Latif in lead roles.

The film's ensemble cast also include Shabana Azmi and Emma Thompson, as well as music maestro Rahat Fateh Ali Khan in a guest appearance.

What's Love Got to Do with It is about Zoe, a modern British woman living in the messy world of 'right swipes' and 'online dating'. Having constantly tried and failed to find 'Mr. Right', Zoe is intrigued when her childhood buddy Kazim decides to tie the knot in traditional 'desi' arranged marriage style.

As Zoe decides to film her friend's journey of turning a stranger into his soul mate, a hilarious adventure ensues.

"Making What's Love Got to Do with It? and directing such creative talent has been a personal joy. It's been an incredible journey and now it's over to you to join us in our tears, our laughter and our search for love," Kapur, known for award-winning Hollywood titles such as Elizabeth, The Four Feathers, and Elizabeth: The Golden Age, said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
What's Love Got to Do with It Lily James Shekhar Kapur
India Matters
Godavari Express derails at Telangana's Bibinagar, no casualties reported
M Sivasankar
LIFE Mission case: Kerala CMO's former Principal Secretary arrested
Union Home Minister Amit Shah. (Photo | ANI)
Government to bring changes in CrPC, IPC, says Amit Shah
Signage of Adani's compressed natural gas station are displayed at company's outlet in Ahmedabad, India. (Photo | AP)
 Adani Group hires Grant Thornton for audit 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp