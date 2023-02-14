Titanic overtakes 'Avatar: The Way of Water' to become third highest-grossing film of all time

By Express News Service

James Cameron’s Titanic was re-released in theatres on February 10 to commemorate the twenty-five years of the film. Now the film has surpassed Cameron’s recent release Avatar: The Way of Water, to become the 3rd highest-grossing film of all time.

According to Deadline, Titanic, which is now back in 3D, grossed $22.3 million at the global box office, while Avatar: The Way of Water added $25.8 million in its ninth-weekend release. These statistics pushed titanic to the third position on the all-time chart after reaching $2.217 billion worldwide.

However, Avatar: The Way of Water is still close behind, having earned $2.213 since its release in December 2022. Since its release in 1997, Titanic has created many records and was the highest-grossing film before 2009’s Avatar and later Avengers: Endgame.

Titanic follows the tragic story of two star-crossed lovers, Jack and Ross, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, respectively. The film also stars Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, and others. Titanic went on to bag 11 Oscars at the 70th Academy Awards.

James Cameron’s Titanic was re-released in theatres on February 10 to commemorate the twenty-five years of the film. Now the film has surpassed Cameron’s recent release Avatar: The Way of Water, to become the 3rd highest-grossing film of all time. According to Deadline, Titanic, which is now back in 3D, grossed $22.3 million at the global box office, while Avatar: The Way of Water added $25.8 million in its ninth-weekend release. These statistics pushed titanic to the third position on the all-time chart after reaching $2.217 billion worldwide. However, Avatar: The Way of Water is still close behind, having earned $2.213 since its release in December 2022. Since its release in 1997, Titanic has created many records and was the highest-grossing film before 2009’s Avatar and later Avengers: Endgame. Titanic follows the tragic story of two star-crossed lovers, Jack and Ross, played by Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet, respectively. The film also stars Billy Zane, Kathy Bates, Frances Fisher, Bernard Hill, Jonathan Hyde, Danny Nucci, and others. Titanic went on to bag 11 Oscars at the 70th Academy Awards.