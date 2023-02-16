Home Entertainment English

Lady Gaga’s look from Joker sequel out



Published: 16th February 2023 12:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2023 03:49 PM   |  A+A-

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga

American singer-songwriter Lady Gaga (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

The first look of Lady Gaga’s character from the upcoming film Joker: Folie ‘a Deux, was released by the makers on social media. Director Todd Phillips captioned the photo of Gaga with Joaquin Phoenix’s the Joker with a Valentine’s Day wish.

In the film, Gaga is reportedly playing Harley Quinn. Others part of the cast include Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, and Zazie Beetz. The film will hit the theatres on October 4, 2024.

According to reports, the Joker sequel, which has been described as a musical, will pick up with Phoenix’s killer clown after he has been admitted to Arkham Asylum. Joker: Folie ‘a Deux is written by Phillips and Scott Silver and will not be a part of the new DCU.

