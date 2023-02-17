Daniel Radcliffe, Maya Rudolph, Edgar Wright join animated series

By Express News Service

Daniel Radcliffe, Edgar Wright and Maya Rudolph have joined the upcoming adult animated series Digman!, led by Andy Samberg. The show is set to begin streaming on Comedy Central on March 22.

Digman! takes place in a world where archaeologists are celebrities, in which Andy Samberg lends his voice as Rip Digman, the central character of the show.

Other cast members joining the cast include Jane Lynch, Kane Lynch, Kyle Mooney, Cole Escola, Lauren Lapkus, Paul Rust, Joe Lo Truglio, Marc Evan Jackson, Harvey Guillén, Claudia O’Doherty, and Kerri Kenney, Clancy Brown, Rachel Kaly, Andy Daly, Lennon Parham, Carl Tart, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

Previously, the makers of Digman! announced Mitra Jouhari, Tim Robinson, Dale Soules, Guz Khan, Tim Meadows, and Melissa Fumero, as the cast members.

At the same time, Comedy Central also released a sneak peek along with a new trailer. Andy Samberg also serves as a co-creator of Digman! alongside Neil Campbell. The show is produced under CBS Studios, The Lonely Island’s Party Over Here, and Ali Bell.

