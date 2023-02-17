Shooting of 'Squid Game' season two to begin in summer

By Express News Service

The shooting of Squid Game season two will begin in the summer and will go on for ten months, the lead actor Lee Jung-jae revealed in a recent interview.

Squid Game is set in a dystopian economic environment of Korea where game participants are picked to compete against each other in different levels that are designed using simple Korean street games. It had become the first ever non-English series to be nominated for Outstanding Drama Series at the Emmy’s 2022.

In a Screen Rant report, Lee revealed that the core plot of the second season will be revenge and key figues that controlled the working of the games. The actor also added that he will be working with Lee Byung-hun.

“This is the first time that I’ll be working with Lee Byung Hun sunbae, actually. Well, we worked on a drama called White Nights 3.98 back in the day, but we didn’t have any scenes together. Anyways, Squid Game 2 will begin filming in the summer and the filming will likely last for about 10 months.

We were working on season 1 for about 10 months as well, but that was with delays caused by COVID-19. But seeing as season 2 will be bigger in scale, it will probably take longer to complete,” the actor was quoted as saying.



