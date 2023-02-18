Home Entertainment English

Brie Larson-starrer 'The Marvels' to release in India on November 10

By PTI

MUMBAI: Brie Larson-led "The Marvels" will make its debut in Indian theatres on November 10, Marvel Studios has announced.

"Higher. Further. Faster. Together. Check out the brand-new teaser poster for Marvel Studios' The Marvels, coming to theatres November 10," Marvel Studios posted on Instagram.

"The Marvels", which is the 33rd installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), brings back Larson as Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel.

She previously played the character in "Captain Marvel" (2019) and "Avengers: Endgame" (2019).

Vellani and Parris reprise their respective roles of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau from the MCU shows "Ms Marvel" and "WandaVision".

The movie also features Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury as well as British actor Zawe Ashton.

Filmmaker Nia DaCosta has directed the film from a screenplay she wrote with Megan McDonnell, Elissa Karasik, and Zeb Wells.

Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige has produced "The Marvels".

