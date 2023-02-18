Home Entertainment English

Rami Malek to star in espionage thriller 'Amateur'

Rami Malek will be headlining director James Hawes’ Amateur. Backed by 20th Century Studios, Amateur is still in the early development stages.

By Express News Service

Rami Malek will be headlining director James Hawes’ Amateur. Backed by 20th Century Studios, Amateur is still in the early development stages. The latest screenplay draft of the film has been written by Gary Spinelli. The film will be produced by Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson, along with Rami Malek executive producing. 

Amateur will follow a CIA cryptographer who loses his wife due to a terrorist attack in London. He tries to demand his bosses to jump on the case and investigate, but they don’t act due to conflicting internal priorities. The cryptographer then takes matters into his own hands and blackmails the agency into training him so that he can pursue the terrorists. Rami Malek is expected to play the role of the cryptographer. 

Rami Malek is best known for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody (2018). He won Best Actor at the Academy Awards for his performance. Rami will next be seen in the Buster Keaton biopic and Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, apart from Amateur. So far, there is no update about when the filming for Amateur will start. A release window for the film is also yet to be announced. 

