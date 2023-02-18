Zoe Saldana to lead 'The Bluff'

By Express News Service

Zoe Saldana will be playing the lead in an upcoming action survival film titled The Bluff, produced by the Russo brothers. Zoe’s professional relationship with the Russo brothers is thereby expanding beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo will be backing the film under their AGBO Productions banner.

An epic adventure, The Bluff will revolve around pirates and buccaneers who face off against each other on a Caribbean island in the 19th century.

The project was originally set on Netflix. However, for some unknown reasons, it re-entered the market and has now been bought by Prime Video. The Bluff will be directed by Frank E Flowers from a script from Joe Ballarini.

Also producing under AGBO is Angela Russo-Otstot, and Zoe will also produce alongside her sisters Mariel Saldaña and Cisely Saldaña for Cinestar. So far, Zoe Saldana remains the only cast member announced for the project. The Bluff marks the third collaboration between Zoe Saldana and the Russo brothers after they produced both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

