Home Entertainment English

Academy sets up 'crisis team' following Will Smith-Chris Rock slap row

According to reports, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer, in an Interview with Time magazine, confirmed that the crisis team will swiftly navigate any potential emergency.

Published: 23rd February 2023 03:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2023 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Will Smith hits presenter Chris Rock on stage while presenting the award for best documentary feature at the Oscars. (Photo | AP)

Will Smith (R) hits Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars. (File Photo | AP)

By Chandhini R
Express News Service

After Will Smith slapped stand-up comedian Chris Rock for his joke attempt on the former's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, last year, the Academy has now established a crisis team for the 2023 Oscars. 

According to reports, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer, in an Interview with Time magazine, confirmed that the crisis team will swiftly navigate any potential emergency.

It is said that this formation of the crisis team is in response to the 2022 Oscars, where Will Smith infamously walked on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock. 

About the newly formed team, Kramer said, “We have a whole crisis team, something we’ve never had before, and many plans in place. We’ve run many scenarios. So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we’re planning for just in case it does happen.”

He further added that depending upon the crisis, the frameworks in place can be modified. Meanwhile, the 2023 Oscars are set to take place on March 12.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Will Smith Chris Rock Will Smith-Chris Rock slap
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
India’s sustainability crucial for world, says climate summit envoy
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo | ANI)
Jaishankar a ‘failed’ foreign minister, says Congress 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (File Photo | AP)
Morbi bridge tragedy: Gujarat HC directs Oreva to pay Rs 10L each to kin of victims in 4 weeks
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge addresses the 33rd plenary session of INTUC, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
As Kharge talks of opposition unity, Rahul spars with TMC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp