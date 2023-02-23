Academy sets up 'crisis team' following Will Smith-Chris Rock slap row

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

After Will Smith slapped stand-up comedian Chris Rock for his joke attempt on the former's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, last year, the Academy has now established a crisis team for the 2023 Oscars.

According to reports, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer, in an Interview with Time magazine, confirmed that the crisis team will swiftly navigate any potential emergency.

It is said that this formation of the crisis team is in response to the 2022 Oscars, where Will Smith infamously walked on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock.

About the newly formed team, Kramer said, “We have a whole crisis team, something we’ve never had before, and many plans in place. We’ve run many scenarios. So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we’re planning for just in case it does happen.”

He further added that depending upon the crisis, the frameworks in place can be modified. Meanwhile, the 2023 Oscars are set to take place on March 12.

(This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)

After Will Smith slapped stand-up comedian Chris Rock for his joke attempt on the former's wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, last year, the Academy has now established a crisis team for the 2023 Oscars. According to reports, The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences CEO Bill Kramer, in an Interview with Time magazine, confirmed that the crisis team will swiftly navigate any potential emergency. It is said that this formation of the crisis team is in response to the 2022 Oscars, where Will Smith infamously walked on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock. About the newly formed team, Kramer said, “We have a whole crisis team, something we’ve never had before, and many plans in place. We’ve run many scenarios. So it is our hope that we will be prepared for anything that we may not anticipate right now but that we’re planning for just in case it does happen.” He further added that depending upon the crisis, the frameworks in place can be modified. Meanwhile, the 2023 Oscars are set to take place on March 12. (This story originally appeared in Cinema Express)