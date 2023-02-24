Home Entertainment English

Lana Del Rey's father, Rob Grant, announces debut album

Rolling Stone magazine has carried a report headlined: Lana Del Rey’s Dad, an ‘Accidental Musician,’ Announces Debut Album ‘Lost at Sea’

Lana Del Rey

Singer Lana Del Rey (File | AP)

By Online Desk

Lana Del Rey’s father Rob Grant is putting out a new album, Lost At Sea. The LP is set for release on June 9, reports said.

According to Uproxx, an entertainment news website, as per a tracklist shared by Vinyl Tap, the album has 14 songs and Del Rey features on the title track and another called “Hollywood Bowl.”

"Lana Del Rey's family is all over the music industry: Sister Chuck Grant is a photographer who has directed some of Del Rey’s videos, and it was just revealed that father Rob Grant is putting out a new album, Lost At Sea," the report said.

Pebe Sebert has also tweeted about the album.

