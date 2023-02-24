Home Entertainment English

Marvel Studios' 'Thunderbolts' movie adds Steven Yeun

Hollywood star Steven Yeun (Photo | Instagram)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Steven Yeun is set to make his debut in Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) with the upcoming movie "Thunderbolts".

The film, which was officially announced at Disney's D23 Expo in 2022, is based around a team of Marvel supervillains, reported American outlet Deadline.

Yeun, known for his performances in "The Walking Dead" show and movies such as "Okja", "Minari" and "Nope", will play a key role in the Marvel Studios film.

He joins an ensemble cast that includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, David Harbour as the Red Guardian, Hannah John-Kamen as Ghost, Wyatt Russell as John Walker, Olga Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine.

Jake Schreier of "Paper Towns" fame will direct the film from a script by "Black Widow" scribe Eric Pearson.

The movie is scheduled for release on July 26, 2024. In the Marvel comics, the Thunderbolts is a team of villains, anti-heroes and reformed baddies.

Yeun will next be seen in Oscar-winning director Bong Joon Ho's next feature film "Micky 17", starring Robert Pattinson in the lead.

