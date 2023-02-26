Simu Liu hints Shang-chi might be back in MCU sooner than expected

Jayabhuvaneshwari B By

Express News Service

Simu Liu recently hinted that his Marvel superhero character Shang-Chi might be back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe lot sooner than expected. Speaking to People, The Shang-Chi and the Legend of Ten Rings star said that we could also expect another Marvel film that will feature Shang-Chi interacting with major superheroes.

“I’m such a big fan of both the characters and the performers that play them, so any collaboration is an opportunity for me to work alongside someone who, in their own way, is breaking barriers and at the very top of their game,” Liu told the publication about being a part of the MCU. “I think that’s what excites me the most as a performer, [and] also as a fan.”

He further hinted, “Who knows, they might see something sooner than you think. We’ll see.”

Simu Liu will be returning as Shang-Chi in the film's sequel directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed the first film. While there is no release date for the sequel yet, Simu Liu's Shang-Chi might be making an appearance in many other upcoming Marvel projects.

Meanwhile, Simu has many films in various stages of production. These include One True Loves, Hello Stranger, Barbie, Arthur The King and Atlas. He is also working on the Seven Wonders, an action-adventure series based on Ben Mezrich’s novel.

(This story originally appeared on cinemaexpress.com)

