Home Entertainment English

Jeremy Renner shares recovery workout video, says 'Whatever it takes'

In an Instagram Story update, Renner posted a video of him on an exercise bike, using one leg to pedal with the assistance of a pole-like tool, reports Variety.

Published: 28th February 2023 12:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Jeremy Renner

Actor Jeremy Renner (Photo | IANS)

By IANS

LOS ANGELES: Hollywood star Jeremy Renner is doing "whatever it takes" to recover following his January snow plough accident, in which the 'Hawkeye' actor broke over 30 bones and suffered blunt chest trauma.

In an Instagram Story update, Renner posted a video of him on an exercise bike, using one leg to pedal with the assistance of a pole-like tool, reports Variety.

"Whatever it takes," the caption read. On the next slide, Renner shared that he's working on his mental recovery as well, posting a photo of him reading 'The Book of Awakening' by Mark Nepo.

On January 1, Renner was using his snow plough to help his adult nephew get his truck out of the snow when he was pulled under the vehicle and ran over.

He was then airlifted to the hospital, where he stayed until January 17. Renner is now recovering at home and undergoing physical therapy.

ALSO READ | Actor Jeremy Renner suffered '30 plus broken bones' in snow plow accident

Variety further states that Renner has been keeping his fans updated on his condition via social media while also promoting his show 'Mayor of Kingstown', which is currently airing, and his upcoming Disney+ series 'Rennervations', which will follow the actor as he travels the world to help communities reimagine unique purpose-built vehicles.

Renner shared a behind-the-scenes look of the new series on February 15, writing: "Behind the scenes on ('Rennervations'), coming soon on Disney+ around the world! We are queuing up now with Disney and Disney+ to launch this amazing new show. More info to come. Thank you for your patience while I am in the shop now, working on me."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeremy Renner recovery workout video
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp