Sci-fi thriller 'Infinity Pool' gets a release date on January 22

The film is written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg who is best known for several critically acclaimed sci-fi horror films like Antiviral and Possessor.

Published: 03rd January 2023 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The upcoming sci-fi thriller titled Infinity Pool, starring Alexander Skarsgard and Mia Goth finally gets a release date. The much-awaited film is currently scheduled for a US theatrical release on 27 January and its world premiere will be at the Sundance Film Festival on 22 January.

The film is written and directed by Brandon Cronenberg who is best known for several critically acclaimed sci-fi horror films like Antiviral and Possessor. Apart from Goth and Skarsgard in the lead roles, the cast of the film also includes Cleopatra Coleman, Jalil Lespert, and Amanda Brugel.

According to the official synopsis of the film, the story follows a wealthy couple as they vacation at a remote, exclusive resort. But something sinister and dangerous is waiting for them outside the resort gate.
Mia Goth recently appeared in critically acclaimed slasher films X and Pearl, which were both directed by Ti West. 

