Ralph Fiennes’ 'The Menu'  to stream on Disney+Hotstar

The Menu, starring Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy is all set to make its streaming debut.

Published: 04th January 2023 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The Menu, starring Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy is all set to make its streaming debut. The film is currently scheduled to release on Disney+Hotstar on 4 January. The dark comedy thriller explores a multitude of themes like class discrimination, familial trauma, and workplace harassment.

The Menu is directed by Mark Mylod who is best known for films like What’s Your Number? Ali G Indahouse, and The Big White. The film is based on an original screenplay written by Seth Reiss and Will Tracy. 

Apart from Ralph Fiennes and Anya Taylor-Joy, the cast of the film also includes Ralph Fiennes, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult, Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, and John Leguizamo.

The Menu had a worldwide theatrical release on 18 November 2022 and achieved critical and commercial success. The film is produced by filmmaker Adam McKay along with actor Will Ferrell and Betsy Koch.

