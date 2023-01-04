Yellowstone  S5 to return this year

By Express News Service

The fifth season of the neo-western drama series Yellowstone is all set to resume its fifth season with more episodes this summer. Eight episodes of the fifth series have been released to date, with the last episode having been released on 1 January.

According to reports, the series will return with a new set of episodes this summer. The series premiered its first season in 2018 and achieved widespread critical acclaim. The series is created by Taylor Sheridan and John Linson for Paramount Network. Sheridan is a critically acclaimed screenwriter who is best known for writing films like Hell or High Water, Wind River, and Sicario.

The series follows the conflicts that arise out of shared borders between a ranch and the Native Americans settlements. Yellowstone stars Kevin Costner, Luke Grimes, Kelly Reilly, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, and Gil Birmingham. It was recently confirmed that the fifth season is not the final season and that it will be renewed for a new season shortly. Owing to the success of the series, the franchise expanded into several spinoffs and prequels.

