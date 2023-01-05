Jeremy Renner shares first photo since snow-plowing accident

By Express News Service

We earlier reported that actor Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition” after suffering injuries due to a snow-plowing accident at his residence in Reno, Nevada.

The actor underwent surgery and was admitted in the intensive care unit. Thankfully, the latest update about his health was given by Hawkeye himself, who shared his photo from the hospital.

Renner wrote, “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” It may be noted that Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopaedic injuries in the accident that happened on New Year’s day.

Right from his fellow Avengers like Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chris Evans, Cobie Smulders, to The Russo Brothers, Taika Waititi, Orlando Bloom, and Isla Fisher, social media was abuzz with wishes from celebrities and fans alike.

