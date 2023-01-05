Steven Moffat opens up on future of 'Sherlock'

By Express News Service

British writer/producer Steven Moffat, best known as the showrunner of hit shows like Doctor Who and BBC’s Sherlock. He is currently the showrunner for the Netflix thriller series Inside Man which premiered its first season in September 2022.

While promoting his recent play The Unfriend, the screenwriter revealed that he had just started discussing the second season of Inside Man. The former Doctor Who showrunner also revealed, “We’re looking at the enthusiastically-nodded-about graphs and apparently (Inside Man) performed quite well.”

The BBC crime drama series Sherlock, based on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s popular character, was created by Mark Gatiss and Steven Moffat. The series premiered its first season in 2010 and went on to become a worldwide phenomenon, relaunching the careers of stars like Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman.

While the fourth season was released in 2014, the show did not receive a definite ending, nor was it cancelled. Even though the plans for a fifth season have been completed, due to the conflicting schedules of Cumberbatch and Freeman, the future of the series remained uncertain.

And now, Moffat has revealed that he would start writing Sherlock tomorrow if stars Benedict Cumberbatch and Martin Freeman agreed to return.



