Nicole Kidman joins Taylor Sheridan series

By Express News Service

Nicole Kidman is the latest actor to join the cast of Taylor Sheridan’s Lioness. The actor will be starring along with Zoe Saldana and Laysla De Oliveira in the series. The series follows a young Marine, played by Oliveira, who is recruited by the CIA to befriend a terrorist’s daughter in an attempt to bring down the organisation from within.

Saldana will be playing the role of the Station Chief of the Lioness program, who has the duty of managing, training, and leading her undercover female recruits. Kidman will be playing a senior supervisor in the CIA who has many years of experience in the place. The series will also feature Jill Wagner, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Stephanie Nur, and Jonah Wharton.

On the work front, Kidman was last seen in The Northman directed by Robert Eggars. She has Aquaman And The Lost Kingdom and Spellbound in the pipeline. She is also working on a series titled Expats, for which she is also one of the executive producers.

