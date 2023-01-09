Wednesday officially renewed for season two at Netflix

By Express News Service

Netflix has officially renewed the second season of its hit series Wednesday, starring Jenna Ortega in the titular role, the streaming platform announced while sharing a teaser. The renewal comes at the time speculations were rife that Wednesday might leave Netflix to Prime Video.

Based on the character Wednesday Addams from The Addams Family, Wednesday consists of eight episodes, four of them directed by Tim Burton. The series follows after Wednesday gets enrolled in Nevermore Academy much to her chagrin, which leads her to be involved in local mysteries and the supernatural world. Apart from Jenna, the show’s cast includes Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, among others.

Sharing the glimpse, Jenna tweeted, “Thanks to everyone who made this upcoming season possible. This has all been pretty surreal.” Recently, the makers had opened about the possibilities in the storyline of the Addams Family. Showrunners Al Gough and Miles Millarhave suggested that the show will continue bringing new mysteries for the titular character to investigate.

In addition to this, it will also concentrate on Wednesday’s relationships with people around her, but with special focus on her mother Morticia and friend Enid.

