Netflix cancels 'Inside Job' despite second season renewal

By Express News Service

In a surprise move, Netflix has cancelled their adult animated series Inside Job. The cancellation was confirmed by the series creator Shion Takeuchi through a tweet. The writer-director said, “I’m heartbroken to confirm that Netflix has decided to cancel season 2 of Inside Job. Over the years, these characters have become real people to me, and I am devastated not to be able to watch them grow up.”

Takeuchi is best known for serving as the writer of the animated series Gravity Falls. The series premiered the 10-part first half of season one on 22 October 2021. While the second half of season 1 was released in November of that year, the series was subsequently renewed for a second season in June 2022.

The voice cast of the series includes Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater, Clark Duke, Tisha Campbell, John DiMaggio, Bobby Lee, Brett Gelman, Alex Hirsch, Andrew Scott, and Suzy Nakamura. In another Tweet, series creator Takeuchi also talked about how the characters deserved their ending. She said, “Reagan and Brett deserved to get their ending and finally find happiness. And I would have loved to been able to share what was in store with you all.”



