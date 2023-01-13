Home Entertainment English

William H Macy joins Wes Ball’s 'Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes'

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ cast is growing bigger each day. The newest addition to the cast is William H Macy. He joins Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Peter Macon.

Published: 13th January 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2023 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes’ cast is growing bigger each day. The newest addition to the cast is William H Macy. He joins Owen Teague, Freya Allan, and Peter Macon. Currently, the details of Macy’s character are kept under wraps.

The Maze Runner franchise helmer Wes Ball is set to direct the new film in the franchise from a screenplay written by Josh Friedman, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver, and Patrick Aison. 

While the plot details of the film are scarce, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will serve as a new chapter in the franchise. It is expected to be set many years after the events of War For the Planet of the Apes. Principal photography began in Disney Studios Australia in October.

Academy Award-nominated Macy is well known for playing Frank Gallagher in Showtime’s Shameless. He has features like Fargo, Air Force One, Boogie Nights, Magnolia, Jurassic Park III, Seabiscuit, and The Lincoln Lawyer to his credit.

Kingdom of the Planet of Apes also stars Eka Darville, Kevin Durand, Travis Jeffery, Neil Sandilands, Sara Wiseman, Lydia Peckham, and Ras-Samuel Weld A’abzgi. The feature is produced by Joe Hartwick Jr., Jaffa, Silver, and Jason Reed.

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes will be released in theatres on May 24, 2024.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
William H Macy Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes Wes Ball
India Matters
Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia. (Photo | PTI)
BJP doing dirty politics to stop AAP govt from sending teachers to Finland for training: Sisodia
Image used for representational purpose only.
Chhattisgarh coal levy 'scam': ED raids multiple premises
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi inaugurates Tent City in Varanasi
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar (Photo | PTI)
Dhankhar's comments on judiciary: Congress cites Naidu's 2020 remarks that Constitution is supreme

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp