Actor Richard E Grant to host BAFTA 2023

By Express News Service

Swazi-English actor Richard E Grant will host 2023 The British Academy of Film and Television Arts Film Awards (BAFTA) ceremony, the awards body announced on Monday. The actor joins a panel of hosts including presenters Alison Hammond and Vick Hope, as well as film critic Ali Plumb.

In a statement, Grant said, “I feel hugely privileged to be hosting the EE BAFTAs for the first time and the opportunity to celebrate the very best of the extraordinary range of this year’s films.”

According to Variety, while Hammond will host a new BAFTA Studio featuring interviews and insights, Plumb and Hope will cover the red carpet.

Meanwhile, Jane Millichip, chief executive of BAFTA, in a statement said, “I can’t wait to see Richard E Grant take to the stage. Much loved by our audience at home, Richard also commands huge respect from his industry peers. And I can’t think of anyone better to compliment Richard’s razor-sharp wit, and to helm our brand new BAFTA Studio, than Alison Hammond, with her brilliantly entertaining and candid interview style. On the red carpet, Ali Plumb and Vick Hope are masters at capturing the excitement and anticipation in the build-up to the ceremony.”

The BAFTA Film Awards will be broadcast from the Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall in London on February 19. This year’s nomination will be announced on Thursday.

