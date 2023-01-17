Home Entertainment English

Christopher Landon reveals chances are less for third instalment of 'Happy Death Day'

While the first instalment of 'Happy Death Day'minted big at the box office, the sequel was not received well.

Published: 17th January 2023 01:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2023 01:04 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the film Happy Death Day

By Chandhini R
Express News Service

Christopher Landon, the director of the Happy Death Day franchise, recently revealed that the chances for the third instalment are less. 

It may be noted that the first film released in 2017 was received well by the audiences. Later the sequel, Happy Death Day 2U released in 2019, did not do great at the box office and received underwhelming responses. 

While promoting his upcoming film We Have a Ghost, Landon noted that there is no movement at all regarding  Happy Death Day 3. According to Collider, he revealed that it is tough for Universal studio to back the third film as the sequel did not do well, unlike the first film. 

"The sequel is loved by people who have seen it, but it did not make a lot of money, and it was not a success for them. So it's very hard to motivate them to make a third movie when the last one just didn't perform. Those are the hard economics of the business," he added. 

