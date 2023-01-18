Home Entertainment English

Amanda Seyfried hints at Mamma Mia 3

She further noted that the project she is currently working on is a stage play based on Thelma and Louise, which also features Evan Rachel Wood. 

Published: 18th January 2023 09:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2023 09:39 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Amanda Seyfried. (Photo | AFP)

Actress Amanda Seyfried. (Photo | AFP)`

By Express News Service

Actor Amanda Seyfried, popularly known for playing Sophie in 2008’s hit musical film Mamma Mia!, recently opened up about her absence at the Golden Globes award ceremony. She hinted at the possibility of the third instalment of Mamma Mia, according to Collider. 

Speaking to the Entertainment Tonight portal, Seyfried said she was working on an unnamed musical and clarified that it is not related to Mamma Mia. She further noted that the project she is currently working on is a stage play based on Thelma and Louise, which also features Evan Rachel Wood. 

Later, speaking about the possibility of Mamma Mia 3, Seyfried said, “I have absolutely no power, but we are waiting for the call. Do you know what I mean? There are enough ABBA songs, and Judy Craymer is 100% on board. I don’t know what the Universal people are doing.” 

Meanwhile, Seyfried also revealed that she would be interested to make a cameo in the Mean Girls Broadway musical however she is not sure about it.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amanda Seyfried Mamma Mia
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Four in five professionals in India considering job change in 2023
NCP leader Nawab Malik. (Photo |PTI)
FIR against Nawab Malik's son, daughter-in-law for allegedly using fake documents in visa application
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
Delhi-Centre services row: AAP govt seeks clear demarcation of power, SC reserves verdict
Image of BSF personnel used for representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
BSF seizes Chinese weapons dropped by Pakistan drone 8 km inside Indian territory in Punjab

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp