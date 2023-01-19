Chad Stahelski to direct Michael B Jordan in 'Rainbow Six'

By Express News Service

John wick director Chad Stahelski is set to direct Michael B Jordan in the movie adaptation of Tom Clancy's 1998 techno-thriller novel, Rainbow Six. Jordan will play the role of John Clark, a former Navy SEAL drawn into the world of international espionage as a CIA operative. The film is backed by Jordan and Elizabeth Raposo under their Outlier Society banner.

Stuntman-turned-filmmaker Stahelski made his directorial debut with John Wick in 2014 and then continued to direct all the subsequent installments. He has several projects in development, including a remake of Highlander that will star Henry Cavill. In 2022, he backed the vampire action film, Day Shift, starring Jamie Foxx, which premiered on Netflix last August.

