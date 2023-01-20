Filmmaker Zack Snyder’s 'Rebel Moon' gets release date on Netflix

Prashanth Vallavan By

Express News Service

Director Zack Snyder’s upcoming epic space opera film Rebel Moon is finally getting a release date. The film—it is currently scheduled to release on Netflix on 22 December 2023—is based on a screenplay that Zack co-wrote with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad. It is also slated for a limited theatrical release. The hype around Rebel Moon has been phenomenal since Zack announced it as his dream project. Netflix has produced the film in collaboration with Grand Electric along with Zack and his wife Deborah Snyder’s production house The Stone Quarry.

The film features an ensemble cast that includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Cary Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins. The official synopsis of the film says: “A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. The desperate civilians dispatch Kora, a young woman who has a mysterious past to seek out warriors from nearby planets to help them challenge the regent.” It has been confirmed that Netflix has given the green signal for a sequel film. –

Director Zack Snyder’s upcoming epic space opera film Rebel Moon is finally getting a release date. The film—it is currently scheduled to release on Netflix on 22 December 2023—is based on a screenplay that Zack co-wrote with Shay Hatten and Kurt Johnstad. It is also slated for a limited theatrical release. The hype around Rebel Moon has been phenomenal since Zack announced it as his dream project. Netflix has produced the film in collaboration with Grand Electric along with Zack and his wife Deborah Snyder’s production house The Stone Quarry. The film features an ensemble cast that includes Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Ray Fisher, Djimon Hounsou, Jena Malone, Corey Stoll, Ed Skrein, Cleopatra Coleman, Fra Fee, Cary Elwes, and Anthony Hopkins. The official synopsis of the film says: “A peaceful colony on the edge of the galaxy is threatened by the armies of a tyrannical regent named Balisarius. The desperate civilians dispatch Kora, a young woman who has a mysterious past to seek out warriors from nearby planets to help them challenge the regent.” It has been confirmed that Netflix has given the green signal for a sequel film. –