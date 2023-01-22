Home Entertainment English

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott's baby boy name revealed, checkout first photos

Kylie and Travis welcomed their son on February 2 but waited until February 6 to share news of his arrival with their followers.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Almost a year after announcing the birth of her second child with Travis Scott, American media personality Kylie Jenner recently posted the first photos of their baby boy Aire's face.

According to E! News, a USA-based entertainment news outlet, revealing the baby's name in an Instagram post, Klie shared photos which featured the little one in a high chair and on his mom's hip.

The couple, who also have a 4-year-old daughter named Stormi Webster, at the time, shared a photo of the newborn's hand on Instagram along with the birthdate and a blue love emoji.

A few days later, the celebrity couple revealed that they'd named their baby boy Wolf, reported E! News.

However, that name had a short shelf life as in a March 21 Instagram post, Kylie shared, "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore." Kylie said, "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere."

As per E! News, while Kylie and Travis continued to give fans a few glimpses into their life as a family of four, they kept many details about their son's identity private, concealing his face in pictures and not revealing his new name until now.

