Home Entertainment English

James Cameron opens up about re-releasing 'Titanic' in February- the month of love

He said that the idea behind the re-release is for those who haven't seen the film yet and also to offer a nostalgic trip down memory lane for others.

Published: 23rd January 2023 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd January 2023 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

The popular still from Titanic

The popular still from James Cameron's classic and iconic film 'Titanic' (File photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Chandhini R
Express News Service

We earlier reported that James Cameron's classic and iconic film Titanic is set to be re-released on big screens on February 10, marking the month of love and a few days before Valentine's Day.

The epic romantic saga, starring Kate Winslet as Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack, was initially released on December 19, 1997. A couple of weeks before its re-release, Cameron, in an interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, spoke about opting to re-release the film in February, even though it's not the anniversary month.

He said that the idea behind the re-release is for those who haven't seen the film yet and also to offer a nostalgic trip down memory lane for others.

"Well, the date that made sense to me was Valentine's Day, because the highest-grossing single day of the (original) release was Valentine's Day."

He also noted that Titanic reflects the idea that the film is all about the celebration of love. According to Collider, he said, "Kind of obvious why, but very unusual for a film that's been in the marketplace for two months to have its biggest single performing day. So it's a celebration of love. It's a celebration of the movie, at the same time. And it's a celebration of the success of the movie as well."

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Titanic James Cameron Valentine's Day Kate Winslet Leonardo DiCaprio
India Matters
Representational image of flight status boards show delayed and cancelled flights. (Photo | AP)
Several flights delayed due to fog at Delhi airport
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Explosion at ex-MLA's house in J&K's Poonch
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Moscow-Goa flight diverted to Uzbekistan after bomb threat: Police 
Dera Sacha Sauda sect chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh (Photo | EPS)
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim again granted 40-day parole

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp