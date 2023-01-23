James Cameron opens up about re-releasing 'Titanic' in February- the month of love

Chandhini R By

We earlier reported that James Cameron's classic and iconic film Titanic is set to be re-released on big screens on February 10, marking the month of love and a few days before Valentine's Day.

The epic romantic saga, starring Kate Winslet as Rose and Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack, was initially released on December 19, 1997. A couple of weeks before its re-release, Cameron, in an interview with SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Show, spoke about opting to re-release the film in February, even though it's not the anniversary month.

He said that the idea behind the re-release is for those who haven't seen the film yet and also to offer a nostalgic trip down memory lane for others.

"Well, the date that made sense to me was Valentine's Day, because the highest-grossing single day of the (original) release was Valentine's Day."

He also noted that Titanic reflects the idea that the film is all about the celebration of love. According to Collider, he said, "Kind of obvious why, but very unusual for a film that's been in the marketplace for two months to have its biggest single performing day. So it's a celebration of love. It's a celebration of the movie, at the same time. And it's a celebration of the success of the movie as well."

