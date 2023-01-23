Home Entertainment English

Rainn Wilson, Lil Rel Howery join hands for 'Code 3'  

The Office actor Rainn Wilson and actor and stand-up comedian Lil Rel Howery will be acting and be the executive producers of the upcoming buddy action comedy Code 3.

Published: 23rd January 2023 11:54 AM

By Navein Darshan
Express News Service

The Office actor Rainn Wilson and actor and stand-up comedian Lil Rel Howery will be acting and be the executive producers of the upcoming buddy action comedy Code 3. The film is based on a pair of EMTs and will begin production next month. It has not yet been revealed which roles Wilson and Howery will be playing.

Code 3 will follow a pair of overworked and underpaid paramedics. When one of the EMTs feels so burnt out that he resigns, he must endure one final 24-hour shift to train his replacement. What follows is an extreme day full of everything good and bad that can happen on an EMT’s first day.

Code 3 will be directed by Christopher Leone from a script he wrote with Patrick Pianezza, a former paramedic. Producers for Code 3 are Justin Baldoni and Andrew Calof for Wayfarer Studios, Lawrence Mattis for Circle of Confusion, Matt Smith for Electro Corduroy Entertainment, and Pianezza for Realdream. 

