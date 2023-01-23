Rainn Wilson, Lil Rel Howery join hands for 'Code 3'  

Navein Darshan By

Express News Service

The Office actor Rainn Wilson and actor and stand-up comedian Lil Rel Howery will be acting and be the executive producers of the upcoming buddy action comedy Code 3. The film is based on a pair of EMTs and will begin production next month. It has not yet been revealed which roles Wilson and Howery will be playing.

Code 3 will follow a pair of overworked and underpaid paramedics. When one of the EMTs feels so burnt out that he resigns, he must endure one final 24-hour shift to train his replacement. What follows is an extreme day full of everything good and bad that can happen on an EMT’s first day.

Code 3 will be directed by Christopher Leone from a script he wrote with Patrick Pianezza, a former paramedic. Producers for Code 3 are Justin Baldoni and Andrew Calof for Wayfarer Studios, Lawrence Mattis for Circle of Confusion, Matt Smith for Electro Corduroy Entertainment, and Pianezza for Realdream.

The Office actor Rainn Wilson and actor and stand-up comedian Lil Rel Howery will be acting and be the executive producers of the upcoming buddy action comedy Code 3. The film is based on a pair of EMTs and will begin production next month. It has not yet been revealed which roles Wilson and Howery will be playing. Code 3 will follow a pair of overworked and underpaid paramedics. When one of the EMTs feels so burnt out that he resigns, he must endure one final 24-hour shift to train his replacement. What follows is an extreme day full of everything good and bad that can happen on an EMT’s first day. Code 3 will be directed by Christopher Leone from a script he wrote with Patrick Pianezza, a former paramedic. Producers for Code 3 are Justin Baldoni and Andrew Calof for Wayfarer Studios, Lawrence Mattis for Circle of Confusion, Matt Smith for Electro Corduroy Entertainment, and Pianezza for Realdream.