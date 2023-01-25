Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s new film Air gets a release date  

By Express News Service

Ben Affleck is busy shooting for hs latest directorial Air has set its theatrical release date for April 5. The film’s post-theatrical streaming rights have been bagged by Prime Video. Apart from directing, Ben has teamed up with his partner Matt Damon to pen the film’s script.

Air marks the first film to come from Ben and Matt’s production company Artists Equity. Air is a drama film that revolves around the early days of Nike’s now-famous brand, Air Jordan. It also deals with the company’s relationship with basketball player Michael Jordan.

With his incredibly supportive mother by his side, the basketball all-star and his family will battle with the executives at the top of the company to guarantee that they get an equal slice of the pie.

Matt plays the lead in the film as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, while Ben plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Apart from the duo, the ensemble cast of Air also includes Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis, Matthew Maher, Chris Tucker, Julius Tennon, and Gustaf Skarsgård.



Ben Affleck is busy shooting for hs latest directorial Air has set its theatrical release date for April 5. The film’s post-theatrical streaming rights have been bagged by Prime Video. Apart from directing, Ben has teamed up with his partner Matt Damon to pen the film’s script. Air marks the first film to come from Ben and Matt’s production company Artists Equity. Air is a drama film that revolves around the early days of Nike’s now-famous brand, Air Jordan. It also deals with the company’s relationship with basketball player Michael Jordan. With his incredibly supportive mother by his side, the basketball all-star and his family will battle with the executives at the top of the company to guarantee that they get an equal slice of the pie. Matt plays the lead in the film as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, while Ben plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Apart from the duo, the ensemble cast of Air also includes Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis, Matthew Maher, Chris Tucker, Julius Tennon, and Gustaf Skarsgård.