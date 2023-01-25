Home Entertainment English

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon’s new film Air gets a release date  

Ben Affleck is busy shooting for hs latest directorial Air has set its theatrical release date for April 5.

Published: 25th January 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

Ben Affleck is busy shooting for hs latest directorial Air has set its theatrical release date for April 5. The film’s post-theatrical streaming rights have been bagged by Prime Video. Apart from directing, Ben has teamed up with his partner Matt Damon to pen the film’s script.

Air marks the first film to come from Ben and Matt’s production company Artists Equity.  Air is a drama film that revolves around the early days of Nike’s now-famous brand, Air Jordan. It also deals with the company’s relationship with basketball player Michael Jordan.

With his incredibly supportive mother by his side, the basketball all-star and his family will battle with the executives at the top of the company to guarantee that they get an equal slice of the pie.

Matt plays the lead in the film as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro, while Ben plays Nike co-founder Phil Knight. Apart from the duo, the ensemble cast of Air also includes Jason Bateman,  Chris Messina, Marlon Wayans, Viola Davis, Matthew Maher, Chris Tucker, Julius Tennon, and Gustaf Skarsgård.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ben Affleck Matt Damon
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp