New poster of 'Shazam 2' out

By Express News Service

A new poster from the upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been released by Warner Bros. The poster has been credited as the final theatrical poster, with the trailer releasing on Friday. The film is a long-awaited sequel to 2019's adaptation of DC's Captain Marvel mythology.

In the new movie, the Shazam family squares off against the children of the gods. The poster hints at a new look of Zachary Levi, who plays the main lead, along with other main characters in the film.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will feature the return of Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as they reprise their respective roles as Billy Batson and Shazam. Joining them are most of the first film’s main cast, including Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody as Freddy, Faithe Herman and Meagan Good as Darla, Ian Chen and Ross Butler as Eugene, Grace Fulton as Mary, Jovan Armand and DJ Cotrona as Pedro, Marta Milans, and Cooper Andrews.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is once again being directed by David F Sandberg with a screenplay written by Chris Morgan and Henry Gayden. It is produced by Peter Safran. The film will hit the theatres in March.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

WATCH TRAILER HERE

