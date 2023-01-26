Home Entertainment English

New poster of 'Shazam 2' out

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will feature the return of Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as they reprise their respective roles as Billy Batson and Shazam.

Published: 26th January 2023 04:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the trailer of 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' starring Zachary Levi as Shazam.

A still from the trailer of 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods' starring Zachary Levi as Shazam. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

A new poster from the upcoming film Shazam! Fury of the Gods has been released by Warner Bros. The poster has been credited as the final theatrical poster, with the trailer releasing on Friday. The film is a long-awaited sequel to 2019's adaptation of DC's Captain Marvel mythology.

In the new movie, the Shazam family squares off against the children of the gods. The poster hints at a new look of Zachary Levi, who plays the main lead, along with other main characters in the film. 

Shazam! Fury of the Gods will feature the return of Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as they reprise their respective roles as Billy Batson and Shazam. Joining them are most of the first film’s main cast, including Jack Dylan Grazer and Adam Brody as Freddy, Faithe Herman and Meagan Good as Darla, Ian Chen and Ross Butler as Eugene, Grace Fulton as Mary, Jovan Armand and DJ Cotrona as Pedro, Marta Milans, and Cooper Andrews. 

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is once again being directed by David F Sandberg with a screenplay written by Chris Morgan and Henry Gayden. It is produced by Peter Safran. The film will hit the theatres in March.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

WATCH TRAILER HERE

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
 Shazam! Fury of the Gods Sequel DC Warner Bros Zachary Levi
India Matters
A vehicle burning during the 2002 Gujarat riots. (Photo | PTI)
Gujarat court acquits 22 accused in post-Godhra riots case
Ashish Mishra, the key suspect in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. (File Photo | PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri violence case: SC grants eight-week interim bail to Ashish Mishra
Students stand outside the JNUSU Office alleging that the JNU administration has cut off electricity supply to prevent the screening of BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ in New Delhi, Tuesday
Campuses push back on BBC documentary on PM Modi
Delhi HC (File Photo | PTI)
ED can't investigate offences other than money laundering: Delhi HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp