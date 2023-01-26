Rian suggests new title for next instalment

By Express News Service

Director Rian Johnson, who is known for Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery previously shared that he was unhappy with the second instalment’s title.

Johnson previously expressed frustration over having to add A Knives Out Mystery to the film’s title for marketing purposes. Now that the third instalment of the film has been confirmed, Rian is giving suggestions to the marketing as to what the title could be.

He has suggested that the title should be namedropping the lead of the film. It is to be noted that Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig is the only character that connects the two films. He plays a famed detective who solves murder mysteries

Director Rian Johnson, who is known for Knives Out and Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery previously shared that he was unhappy with the second instalment’s title. Johnson previously expressed frustration over having to add A Knives Out Mystery to the film’s title for marketing purposes. Now that the third instalment of the film has been confirmed, Rian is giving suggestions to the marketing as to what the title could be. He has suggested that the title should be namedropping the lead of the film. It is to be noted that Benoit Blanc, played by Daniel Craig is the only character that connects the two films. He plays a famed detective who solves murder mysteries