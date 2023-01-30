Home Entertainment English

Hilary Duff is optimistic about reboot of 'Lizzie McGuire'

The 2001 series starred Duff as the titular character, who navigates the personal and social issues of her teenage years.

The 2001 series 'Lizzie McGuire' starred Hilary Duff as the titular character.

The 2001 series 'Lizzie McGuire' starred Hilary Duff as the titular character.

Earlier, Disney+ had planned to revive Lizzie McGuire, the animated series featuring Hilary Duff.

The 2001 series starred Hilary Duff as the titular character, who navigates the personal and social issues of her teenage years. Duff lent her voice to the animated character Lizzie. 

While fans were excited about the show revival, the project did not seem to take off after Terri Minsky stepped out. Recently, on Watch What Happens Live, Duff revealed that she was optimistic that the reboot could still happen.

According to Deadline, Duff agreed to be part of the show when the host Andy Cohen asked Duff if she would still consider doing the Lizzie McGuire revival if it lived up to her vision. 

“Disney+ was very new and I think they were figuring out their… and we were figuring out our… and I am optimistic,” Duff added.

