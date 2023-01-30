Hilary Duff is optimistic about reboot of 'Lizzie McGuire'

Chandhini R By

Express News Service

Earlier, Disney+ had planned to revive Lizzie McGuire, the animated series featuring Hilary Duff.

The 2001 series starred Hilary Duff as the titular character, who navigates the personal and social issues of her teenage years. Duff lent her voice to the animated character Lizzie.

While fans were excited about the show revival, the project did not seem to take off after Terri Minsky stepped out. Recently, on Watch What Happens Live, Duff revealed that she was optimistic that the reboot could still happen.

According to Deadline, Duff agreed to be part of the show when the host Andy Cohen asked Duff if she would still consider doing the Lizzie McGuire revival if it lived up to her vision.

“Disney+ was very new and I think they were figuring out their… and we were figuring out our… and I am optimistic,” Duff added.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

