Original Wednesday Addams Lisa Loring passes away 

By Express News Service

Lisa Loring, best known as the first and original Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family sitcom in the mid-1960s, passed away. The actor was taken off life support after she suffered a massive stroke on January 28. The news of the 64-year-old's death came from her close friend Laure Jacobson.

Born as Lisa Ann DeCinces, Loring's stint as Wednesday Addams made a reappearance on social media following the release of Netflix's recent spinoff series Wednesday. Jenna Ortega's portrayal of Wednesday Addams and that of Lisa Loring were juxtaposed for comparison in many videos.

The original The Addams Family series was the first live-action adaptation of Charles Addams' New Yorker cartoons. The show produced 64 episodes between two seasons from 1964 through 1966.

After working in The Addams Family, Loring went on to star in multiple shows like The Phyllis, Driller Show, The Girl from U.N.C.L.E, Fantasy Island and Barnaby Jones. She is best known for As the World Turns in which she had a recurring role as Cricket Montgomery.

Loring went on to reprise her Wednesday role in 1977 in the television movie Halloween with the New Addams Family. Her last acting credit was in 2015 with the film Doctor Spine.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Lisa Loring, best known as the first and original Wednesday Addams in The Addams Family sitcom in the mid-1960s, passed away. The actor was taken off life support after she suffered a massive stroke on January 28. The news of the 64-year-old's death came from her close friend Laure Jacobson. Born as Lisa Ann DeCinces, Loring's stint as Wednesday Addams made a reappearance on social media following the release of Netflix's recent spinoff series Wednesday. Jenna Ortega's portrayal of Wednesday Addams and that of Lisa Loring were juxtaposed for comparison in many videos. The original The Addams Family series was the first live-action adaptation of Charles Addams' New Yorker cartoons. The show produced 64 episodes between two seasons from 1964 through 1966. After working in The Addams Family, Loring went on to star in multiple shows like The Phyllis, Driller Show, The Girl from U.N.C.L.E, Fantasy Island and Barnaby Jones. She is best known for As the World Turns in which she had a recurring role as Cricket Montgomery. Loring went on to reprise her Wednesday role in 1977 in the television movie Halloween with the New Addams Family. Her last acting credit was in 2015 with the film Doctor Spine. (This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)