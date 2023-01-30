Home Entertainment English

WATCH | The trailer for Stephan King's 'The Boogeyman' out now

The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an issue of the magazine Cavalier. 

Published: 30th January 2023 06:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

The official trailer of the supernatural horror film The Boogeyman, the adaptation of a Stephen King short story

The official trailer of the supernatural horror film The Boogeyman, the adaptation of a Stephen King short story. (Photo | YouTube)

By Aswin Devan
Express News Service

The official trailer of the supernatural horror film The Boogeyman, the adaptation of a Stephen King short story, has been released by 20th Century Studios.

The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an issue of the magazine Cavalier. 

The story is told through the eyes of a psychiatrist. He listens to a patient who claims to be targeted by a supernatural creature. But it seems like the film is not just the direct adaptation of King's original story. The trailer hints that the film revolves around the daughters of the psychiatrist.

Directed by Rob Savage, who previously helmed Host, the film's screenplay is penned by A Quiet Place writer duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods with Black Swan writer Mark Heyman. 

The film features Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton and David Dastmalchian in key roles. The Boogeyman will hit theatres in the US on June 2.

(This story originally appeared on Cinema Express)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
The Boogeyman Stephen King Trailer
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp