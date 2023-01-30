WATCH | The trailer for Stephan King's 'The Boogeyman' out now

Aswin Devan By

The official trailer of the supernatural horror film The Boogeyman, the adaptation of a Stephen King short story, has been released by 20th Century Studios.

The original short story The Boogeyman was first published in 1973 in an issue of the magazine Cavalier.

The story is told through the eyes of a psychiatrist. He listens to a patient who claims to be targeted by a supernatural creature. But it seems like the film is not just the direct adaptation of King's original story. The trailer hints that the film revolves around the daughters of the psychiatrist.

Directed by Rob Savage, who previously helmed Host, the film's screenplay is penned by A Quiet Place writer duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods with Black Swan writer Mark Heyman.

The film features Sophie Thatcher, Chris Messina, Vivien Lyra Blair, Marin Ireland, Madison Hu, LisaGay Hamilton and David Dastmalchian in key roles. The Boogeyman will hit theatres in the US on June 2.

