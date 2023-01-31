Home Entertainment English

Julia Roberts, Jennifer Aniston to star in a body swap comedy

Amazon Studios has acquired rights for the upcoming body swap comedy feature.

Published: 31st January 2023 10:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 12:48 PM

Actors Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston.

Actors Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston. (File Photos | AFP)

By Express News Service

Amazon Studios has acquired rights for the upcoming body swap comedy feature starring Julia Roberts and Jennifer Aniston. The banner won the rights in the auction against four other studios and streamers.

Written and directed by Max Barbakow (Palm Springs), the comedy is backed by LuckyChap Entertainment, the production label of Margot Robbie, Tom Ackerley and Josey McNamara.

The director is also producing the feature with Roberts’ Red Om Films banner and Aniston’s Echo Films.

The announcement follows Roberts’ recent hit, Ticket to Paradise. She was also recently seen in the thriller mini-series Gaslit. She is popularly known for her roles in ’90s films like Pretty Woman, My Best Friend’s Wedding, Runaway Bride and Notting Hill.

On the other hand, Aniston, who rose to fame with the Friends series, is also known for her performance in films like Office Christmas Party, Along Came Polly, Bruce Almighty, The Bounty Hunter, Horrible Bosses, and We’re the Millers.
 

Comments

