Home Entertainment English

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson to play pop legend in Antoine Fuqua's film

Titled "Michael", the film hails from producer Graham King, who earlier backed "Bohemian Rhapsody" that earned Rami Malek the Academy Award for best actor in a leading role.

Published: 31st January 2023 08:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 08:20 PM   |  A+A-

The King of Pop died in 2009 at age 50 from an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol and sedatives. (Michael Jackson | AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Jaafar Jackson, the 26-year-old nephew of 'King of Pop' Michael Jackson, will play the late music icon in the Antoine Fuqua-directed film biopic for Lionsgate.

Titled "Michael", the film hails from producer Graham King, who earlier backed "Bohemian Rhapsody" that earned Rami Malek the Academy Award for best actor in a leading role.

Fuqua, known for the "Equalizer" films "Training Day", and "Southpaw", shared the news on his official Instagram account on Monday.

"Proud to announce @jaafarjackson as Michael - the motion picture event that explores the journey of the man who became the King of Pop. Coming soon," the acclaimed filmmaker wrote.

Jaafar Jackson -- the son of Jermaine Jackson, the brother of Michael and member of The Jackson 5 -- said he was "humbled and honoured to bring my Uncle Michael's story to life".

"To all the fans all over the world, I'll see you soon," he added.

Penned by John Logan of "Skyfall" fame, the film will explore all aspects of Michael Jackson's life, including his most iconic performances that led him to become the greatest entertainer of all time.

Regarded as the 'King of Pop', the singer-dancer has several hit tracks to his credit including "Beat It", "Thriller", "Black Or White", "Smooth Criminal", and "Billy Jean".

Michael Jackson died in 2009 at the age of 50. Production on "Michael" will begin this year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jaafar Jackson Michael Jackson Michael Antoine Fuqua
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp