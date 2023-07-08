Home Entertainment English

Apple TV+ announces new animated series Strange Planet

The season finale will premiere on September 27. The voice cast includes Tunde Adebimpe, Demi Adejuyigbe, Lori Tan Chinn, Danny Pudi and Hannah Einbinder.

Apple TV logo. (Photo | @Apple)

By Express News Service

Apple TV+ announced a new and upcoming animated series Strange Planet which is set to premiere on August 9.

The series, targeted towards adults, will consist of 10 episodes and based on the New York Times No. 1 bestselling graphic novel and social media phenomenon of the same name, Strange Planet.

“Strange Planet is a hilarious and perceptive look at a distant world not unlike our own. Set in a whimsical world of cotton candy pinks and purples, relatable blue beings explore the absurdity of everyday human traditions,” reads the synopsis of the series.

Strange Planet is co-created and executive produced by Dan Harmon and New York Times bestselling author Nathan W Pyle. Strange Planet is produced by Apple Studios and ShadowMachine.
 

