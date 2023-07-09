Home Entertainment English

Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer to be free of CGI shots 

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who is called the 'father of the atomic bomb'.

Oppenheimer

Cillian Murphy in Oppenheimer.

By Express News Service

With Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer just a few weeks away from release, the filmmaker has established clearly that he has no interest in using CGI and instead relies on practical effects, thus suggesting that the upcoming film will be free of CGI.

Known for his realistic portrayal, Nolan said that Oppenheimer will have no CGI-driven shots. Nolan had also shared that he recreated the Trinity Test, the first test conducted for explosion of nuclear bomb in 1945, without any CGI.

The film stars Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer, the American theoretical physicist who is called the 'father of the atomic bomb' and his role in the Manhattan Project during World War II. Oppenheimer has been credited as the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, a place known for assembling bombs.

Cillian Murphy stars in the titular character, marking his debut as a lead in Nolan's films. He has earlier appeared in the director's Inception, Batman Begins, The Dark Knight, and Dunkirk, to name a few. Apart from Cilian, Oppenheimer also stars Florence Pugh, Robert Downey Jr, Gary Oldman, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh, among others.

