Cillian Murphy reveals he read Bhagavad Gita to prepare for his role in 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy in Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'.(Photo | Universal studios)

By Express News Service

Actor Cillian Murphy, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming biopic, Oppenheimer has shared that in order to prepare for the titular character and to get into its mind space, he read Bhagavad Gita, the foundational text of Hinduism.

American nuclear physicist J. Robert Oppenheimer, who was the director of the Los Alamos Laboratory during World War 2, and is often credited as the "father of the atomic bomb" for his role in the Manhattan Project, learned Sanskrit at Berkley.

"I have become death, the destroyer of worlds" is the most repeated quote of Oppenheimer. He borrowed it from Gita.

Talking about the same, Cillian Murphy said, "I did read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation for the film. I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text. Very inspiring. It was a consolation to him. He kind of needed it. It provided a lot of consolation to him all his life."

For the unversed, Oppenheimer is directed by legendary filmmaker Christopher Nolan, who is known for films like Memento, Inception, The Dark Knight Trilogy, Tenet and Dunkirk. The film also stars Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, Florence Pugh, Josh Hartnett and Kenneth Branagh as the supporting cast.

It is set to release in India by PVR INOX on July 21, 2023. It is clashing with Barbie, a much-awaited directorial by Greta Gerwig Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. 

(The article appeared on Indulge Express)

