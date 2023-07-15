Home Entertainment English

'I stand with my union and colleagues', says Priyanka Chopra Jonas on Hollywood actors' strike

The strike by Hollywood actors is the first instance when two major Hollywood unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960.

Published: 15th July 2023 05:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2023 05:11 PM   |  A+A-

Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas has lent support to the strike called by a Hollywood actors union and said she stands in solidarity with her colleagues.

The Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) on Thursday voted to join screenwriters in the first joint strike after failing to reach a consensus for a new contract with the studios and streaming services, represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP).

"I stand with my union and colleagues. In solidarity, we build a better tomorrow. #SagAftraStrong #SagAftraStrike," Priyanka wrote on Instagram on Friday night alongside a photo of SAG-AFTRA logo.

The strike by Hollywood actors is the first strike since 1980. It is also the first instance when two major Hollywood unions have been on strike at the same time since 1960.

Members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA) have been on strike since early May, demanding better wages, higher minimum pay, more writers per show, and shorter exclusive contracts among other things.

ALSO READ | Striking actors join picket lines as Hollywood shuts down

Priyanka was most recently seen in "Citadel", streaming service Prime Video's globetrotting spy series alongside Richard Madden.

In Hollywood, she has also been featured in the television series "Quantico" and movies such as "Baywatch", "Isn't It Romantic", "The Matrix Resurrections" and "Love Again".

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Hollywood actors union Hollywood actors' strike

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp