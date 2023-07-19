Home Entertainment English

Actor Lindsay Lohan welcomes first child Luai

Lohan, star of films such as "The Parent Trap" and "Freaky Friday", announced her pregnancy on social media in March.

Published: 19th July 2023

Actor Lindsay Lohan and husband, financier Bader Shammas have become parents to their first child, a baby boy. (Instagram)

By PTI

NEW YORK: Actor Lindsay Lohan and husband, financier Bader Shammas have become parents to their first child, a baby boy.

A representative of Lohan on Monday told entertainment website Page Six that the couple has named the newborn Luai.

"The family is over the moon in love," the representative said in the statement.

The baby was born in Dubai, where the couple lives, although his exact birth date was not immediately made known.

Lohan, star of films such as "The Parent Trap" and "Freaky Friday", announced her pregnancy on social media in March.

The couple secretly tied the knot last April.

