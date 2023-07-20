Sci-fi film 'The Creator' enlists Hans Zimmer

By Express News Service

Oscar-winning music composer Hans Zimmer to join forces with 20th Century Studios for an upcoming sci-fi thriller, The Creator. Directed by Gareth Edwards, who is best known for helming Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the upcoming film is headlined by John David Washington.

Gareth Edwards and Chris Weitz co-wrote the script for The Creator, based on Edwards’ story. The film’s creators have already released two trailers that suggest the film will explore the conflict between humans and artificial intelligence.

Besides John David Washington, The Creator features an ensemble cast including Gemma Chan, Ken Watanabe, Sturgill Simpson, Allison Janney, and Madeleine Yuna Voyles.

Kiri Hart, Jim Spencer, and Arnon Milchan are co-producing the film with Gareth Edwards. The film will hit the theatres on September 29.

Meanwhile, Hans Zimmer, who was last scored for Kelly Fremon Craig’s directorial Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret also has Denis Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two lined up.

