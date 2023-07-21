Home Entertainment English

Nee brothers to direct Live-action/animation hybrid of Lego

A hybrid of Live-action and animation on the Lego franchise is in the works. Nee brothers, best known for helming The Lost City, will be directing the project for Universal Pictures. 

Published: 21st July 2023 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2023 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Aaron Nee and Adam nee.

Aaron Nee and Adam nee.

By Express News Service

A hybrid of Live-action and animation on the Lego franchise is in the works. Nee brothers, best known for helming The Lost City, will be directing the project for Universal Pictures. 

The first Lego film, titled, The Lego Movie, written and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, was released in 2014 by Warner Bros. From 2014 to 2020, Warner Bros owned the rights to the franchise.

The studio also released two spin-off films, titled The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie and a sequel to the original film titled The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Later Universal took over the rights from WB. In 2020, Universal entered into a five-year partnership with the Lego Group to create new films and series inspired by their popular toys.

According to reports, the upcoming project hailing from Universal will not continue the previous Lego franchise. Meanwhile, the Nee brothers were originally set to direct a live-action movie based on the He-Man franchise, The Masters of the Universe. However, the project was ultimately cancelled due to concerns about the high costs involved.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Lego movie Nee brothers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp