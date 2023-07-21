Nee brothers to direct Live-action/animation hybrid of Lego

By Express News Service

A hybrid of Live-action and animation on the Lego franchise is in the works. Nee brothers, best known for helming The Lost City, will be directing the project for Universal Pictures.

The first Lego film, titled, The Lego Movie, written and directed by Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, was released in 2014 by Warner Bros. From 2014 to 2020, Warner Bros owned the rights to the franchise.

The studio also released two spin-off films, titled The Lego Batman Movie and The Lego Ninjago Movie and a sequel to the original film titled The Lego Movie 2: The Second Part. Later Universal took over the rights from WB. In 2020, Universal entered into a five-year partnership with the Lego Group to create new films and series inspired by their popular toys.

According to reports, the upcoming project hailing from Universal will not continue the previous Lego franchise. Meanwhile, the Nee brothers were originally set to direct a live-action movie based on the He-Man franchise, The Masters of the Universe. However, the project was ultimately cancelled due to concerns about the high costs involved.

