Sam Raimi to direct 'Spider-Man 4' with Tobey Maguire?

By Express News Service

Speculations are rife that filmmaker Sam Raimi, who helmed the Spider-Man trilogy between 2002-2007 with Tobey Maguire essaying Peter Parker/Spider-Man, is gearing up for a fourth Spidey film with Tobey reprising the role of the web-slinger.

The latest buzz about a fourth Spider-Man film from Raimi is stirred by Thomas Haden Church, who appeared as the villainous Sandman in 2007's Spider-Man 3 and 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, in an interview with the ComicBook. In the interview, Church talked about Raimi directing Maguire for the next instalment, and he also expressed to play a character in the film, even in a cameo role.

"There's always been some kind of… I've heard rumours…that Sam Raimi was going to do another [Spider-Man movie] with Tobey [Maguire], and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo." Thomas Haden Church said.

It is to be noted that Maguire last donned the Spidey avatar in Marvel's 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland also appeared in the same character. Meanwhile, Sam Raimi also directed Marvel's 2022's film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In a conversation with ComicBook last year, Raimi also expressed his willingness to direct a Spider-Man film.

"I've come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups," Raimi said.

"I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don't really have a story or a plan. I don't know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don't know what their thoughts are about that. I haven't really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn't a Spider-Man movie, I'd love to work with Tobey again in a different role," he added.

