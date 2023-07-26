Sam Raimi to direct 'Spider-Man 4' with Tobey Maguire?
In an interview, Thomas Haden Church, who appeared as the villainous Sandman talked about Raimi directing Maguire for the next instalment, and he also expressed to play a character in the film.
Speculations are rife that filmmaker Sam Raimi, who helmed the Spider-Man trilogy between 2002-2007 with Tobey Maguire essaying Peter Parker/Spider-Man, is gearing up for a fourth Spidey film with Tobey reprising the role of the web-slinger.
The latest buzz about a fourth Spider-Man film from Raimi is stirred by Thomas Haden Church, who appeared as the villainous Sandman in 2007's Spider-Man 3 and 2021's Spider-Man: No Way Home, in an interview with the ComicBook. In the interview, Church talked about Raimi directing Maguire for the next instalment, and he also expressed to play a character in the film, even in a cameo role.
"There's always been some kind of… I've heard rumours…that Sam Raimi was going to do another [Spider-Man movie] with Tobey [Maguire], and if that happens, I would probably campaign to maybe at least do a cameo." Thomas Haden Church said.
It is to be noted that Maguire last donned the Spidey avatar in Marvel's 2021 film Spider-Man: No Way Home, where Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland also appeared in the same character. Meanwhile, Sam Raimi also directed Marvel's 2022's film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. In a conversation with ComicBook last year, Raimi also expressed his willingness to direct a Spider-Man film.
"I've come to realize after making Doctor Strange that anything is possible, really anything in the Marvel universe, any team-ups," Raimi said.
"I love Tobey. I love Kirsten Dunst. I think all things are possible. I don't really have a story or a plan. I don't know if Marvel would be interested in that right now. I don't know what their thoughts are about that. I haven't really pursued that. But it sounds beautiful. Even if it wasn't a Spider-Man movie, I'd love to work with Tobey again in a different role," he added.