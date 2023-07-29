Home Entertainment English

Actor Michelle Yeoh marries fiance Jean Todt after a 19-year engagement

Yeoh, who became the first Asian woman to win an Oscar in March, said "I do" in a small ceremony in Geneva, Switzerland on Thursday.

Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh with Jean Todt (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

GENEVA: Oscar-winning Malaysian actor Michelle Yeoh has tied the knot with longtime fiance Jean Todt, the former CEO of Ferrari, after a 19-year engagement, Page Six reported.

The 'Everything, Everywhere, All At Once' actor and Todt were all smiles as they celebrated their big day with a few close friends, including Brazilian racing driver Felipe Massa.

Felipe Massa shared photos from the wedding on Instagram with the caption, "Happy marriage!" #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh adore you."

The first photo was of the couple's wedding card, which highlighted romantic information about their love journey, as per PageSix.

"On June 4, 2004, we met in Shanghai. "On July 26, 2004, J.T. proposed to M.Y and she said YES," the card says.

"Today, on the 27th of July 2023, after 6992 days, in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together."

The actor even held her Oscar statue as seen in her wedding photos.

(Photo | Twitter)

On the big day, Yeoh donned two outfits, a beige-town gown with a corset bodice and gold embellishments and a bridal white skirt with a white silk button-up shirt.

Todt dressed up for the occasion in a blue suit.

Yeoh met Todt for the first time in Shanghai, China, and told PageSix citing the Financial Times that meeting him was "like a fairytale."

Todt, who helped Ferrari win many world championships before taking over as FIA president until 2021, previously disclosed that Michael Schumacher had assisted him in sending his first-ever SMS message to Yeoh.

