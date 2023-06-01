Disney ropes in Thomas Kail to direct live-action 'Moana' movie 

Home Entertainment English

Dwayne Johnson, who had voiced the character of Maui, the demigod of the wind and sea, in the 2016 animated feature, will return for the remake.

Published: 01st June 2023

A still from the Disney animated film, 'Moana' starring Auliʻi Cravalho as the voice of Moana and Dwayne Johnson as the demigod Maui.

A still from the Disney animated film, 'Moana' starring Auliʻi Cravalho as the voice of Moana and Dwayne Johnson as the demigod Maui. (Photo | IMDb)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Thomas Kail, the Tony Award-winning director of the famous Broadway play "Hamilton", will tackle the live-action remake of the popular movie "Moana".

The movie will mark Kail's feature narrative directorial debut after he directed episodes of shows such as "Grease: Live" and "Fosse/Verdon", according to entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

The project was announced by Dwayne Johnson and the Hollywood Studio last month.

Johnson, who had voiced the character of Maui, the demigod of the wind and sea, in the 2016 animated feature, will return for the remake.

Jared Bush, who wrote the screenplay for the original movie, penned the remake, along with Dana Ledoux Miller.

Set in ancient Polynesia, the film follows the story of Moana, the strong-willed daughter of a chief of a coastal village, who is chosen by the ocean itself to reunite a mystical relic with the goddess Te Fiti.

When a blight strikes her island, Moana sets sail in search of Maui, a legendary demigod, in the hope of returning the relic to Te Fiti and saving her people.

Just like the animated movie, the new take will also celebrate the islands, communities and traditions of Pacific Islanders as seen through the eyes of a young woman eager to pave her own path.

Actor Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana in the original, will executive produce with Scott Sheldon of Flynn Picture Co.

John Musker and Ron Clements directed the original movie, which had a story by Clements, Musker, Chris Williams, Don Hall, Pamela Ribon, Aaron Kandell and Jordan Kandell.

