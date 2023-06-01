Home Entertainment English

K-pop band BTS' agency employees accused of insider trading

In a video posted on June 14 2022, BTS' band members told fans they were taking a break from the supergroup to focus on their solo careers, citing exhaustion and pressure

Published: 01st June 2023 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st June 2023 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

K-pop superband BTS

K-pop band BTS. (File photo | BTS Twitter)

By AFP

SEOUL: Three employees at HYBE, the agency behind K-pop megastars BTS, have been accused of insider trading by South Korea's financial watchdog over share sales before the group's bombshell "hiatus" announcement.

In a YouTube video posted on June 14 last year, BTS' band members told fans they were taking a break from the supergroup to focus on their solo careers, citing exhaustion and the pressures of their stratospheric success.

The company's share price fell nearly 25 per cent when the market opened the day after the announcement, wiping nearly 2 trillion won ($1.5 billion) off its value.

Three HYBE employees, whose identities have been withheld, had prior knowledge of the announcement and sold their shares before it was made public, pocketing hundreds of millions of won illegally, the Financial Supervisory Service said in a statement Wednesday.

"We referred the three officials, one of whom is a team leader, to the prosecution with the opinion that they should be indicted," the watchdog said.

The watchdog also criticised HYBE for making the market-moving announcement in a YouTube video rather than an official statement or regulatory filing, which they said had "aggravated investors' confusion".

Entertainment agencies should have a system where important information for investors is made public "transparently and through a right channel", it said.

While BTS cited exhaustion as a reason for its decision to suspend group activity, many analysts said the hiatus was strategic, with South Korea's mandatory 18-month military service looming for individual band members.

All South Korean able-bodied men under the age of 30 must perform around two years of military service, mainly because the country remains technically at war with nuclear-armed North Korea.

Two of the celebrity septet's members, Jin and J-Hope, enlisted in the army in December 2022 and April this year respectively, with the remaining five expected to follow in the years -- or months -- ahead.

HYBE did not respond to an AFP request for comment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HYBE BTS boy band K-pop
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp