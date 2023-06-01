Live-action Miles Morales Spider-man film in works

By Express News Service

The highly anticipated release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is finally out and it has been reported that producer Amy Pascal has teased that a live-action Miles Morales movie is currently in development.

However, the process seems to be delayed as the writers are currently on strike from the WGA. With the character’s popularity skyrocketing to an all-time high, a live-action film makes a lot of sense, as Sony continues to expand on its own Spider-Man universe with additional spin-offs, such as Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, slated for release within the following year.

Miles Morales first got introduced in cinema with the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018. However, the character has additionally been teased throughout various live-action films, such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, which featured the appearance of Donald Glover as Aaron Davis, Miles Morales’ uncle who eventually becomes The Prowler.

While a live-action film centring on the character may still be a while away, there’s still plenty to look forward to as the animated Spider-Verse franchise continues with its latest film, which swings into theatres later this week.

Additionally, Pascal also gave an update about Tom Holland’s fourth MCU Spider-Man film, which she says is still in development, but any further progress has been put to a halt as a result of the writer’s strike as well.

However, there are still plenty of projects on the way as the Spider-Verse trilogy will continue next year with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which serves as a direct continuation of Actoss the Spider-Verse. There is no additional information about the plot of the film.



