Home Entertainment English

Live-action Miles Morales Spider-man film in works

However, the process seems to be delayed as the writers are currently on strike from the WGA.

Published: 01st June 2023 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd June 2023 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The highly anticipated release of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is finally out and it has been reported that producer Amy Pascal has teased that a live-action Miles Morales movie is currently in development.

However, the process seems to be delayed as the writers are currently on strike from the WGA. With the character’s popularity skyrocketing to an all-time high, a live-action film makes a lot of sense, as Sony continues to expand on its own Spider-Man universe with additional spin-offs, such as Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, slated for release within the following year.

Miles Morales first got introduced in cinema with the release of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in 2018. However, the character has additionally been teased throughout various live-action films, such as Spider-Man: Homecoming, which featured the appearance of Donald Glover as Aaron Davis, Miles Morales’ uncle who eventually becomes The Prowler. 

While a live-action film centring on the character may still be a while away, there’s still plenty to look forward to as the animated Spider-Verse franchise continues with its latest film, which swings into theatres later this week.

Additionally, Pascal also gave an update about Tom Holland’s fourth MCU Spider-Man film, which she says is still in development, but any further progress has been put to a halt as a result of the writer’s strike as well. 

However, there are still plenty of projects on the way as the Spider-Verse trilogy will continue next year with Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse, which serves as a direct continuation of Actoss the Spider-Verse. There is no additional information about the plot of the film. 
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp